Forum: CCTV cameras in pre-schools not likely to make for happy teachers

Installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in pre-schools can be a double-edged sword (CCTV cameras to be made mandatory in all pre-schools by July 2024, Sept 1).

There are pros and cons to doing so. Of course, the aim is to protect children, and to deter teachers from mistreating young children.

In times of misunderstandings between the child’s caregivers and pre-school educators, video footage may help to vindicate educators accused of wrongdoing.

However, we should consider the type of messaging we are perpetuating in the minds of children, such as “my teachers cannot be trusted”, “school is not a safe place” or “why are teachers, like my domestic helper at home, under surveillance?”.

These thoughts may impact the well-being of not just the children, but also parents and pre-school educators. They compromise the dignity of the majority of early childhood professionals who strive to carry out best practices in the best interest of children.

With constant video surveillance, how are pre-schools going to attract and retain the right people? Perhaps the money and time spent on administrative tasks related to the presence of CCTV cameras, such as going through footage at parents’ requests, could be better utilised to address teachers’ mental and emotional well-being, and professional development.

At the end of the day, happy teachers make for happy children. How happy can teachers be under constant surveillance?

Rebecca Chan (Dr)