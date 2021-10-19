Forum: Cautious reopening protects kids who cannot be vaccinated

As the father of a two-year-old boy, I appreciate the Government "hitting the brakes" and not rushing Singapore's reopening.

My son, who has spent most of his life in a world living with Covid-19, is currently ineligible for the vaccine.

As much as I would like him to lead a fully normal life as soon as possible, that will have to wait until he is fully vaccinated.

If the Government rushed the reopening, life would return to normal quicker and with fewer or no restrictions, but cases would rise at an even faster pace.

I cannot speak for other parents, but in this scenario, I would not allow my unvaccinated child to enjoy this newfound freedom with the rest of society. I would confine my son to our home 24 hours a day until cases start to go down.

This would be very detrimental to his development and happiness as he loves playing outdoors.

Despite the inconveniences of the current restrictions, my son is still able to enjoy the playground downstairs and he can still run around and play in open spaces like parks, where he is unlikely to contract the virus.

I am thankful that he can still live a somewhat normal life as opposed to having to hide at home to reduce exposure.

Yeo Kim Boon