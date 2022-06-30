Forum: Cats not the only animals that can be a nuisance in HDB estates

Cats are not the only animals that can be a nuisance in Housing Board estates (Ban on cats in flats needed as people are still not responsible, June 28).

Legally kept dogs also leave faeces behind in public places, and some bark non-stop from inside their flats.

There is also noise from macaws and other birds.

What is needed in Singapore is more public education and responsible pet ownership, more microchipping of animals to deter people from abandoning their pets, and higher fines for pet abuse and abandonment.

Sophia Tan Chay Lee