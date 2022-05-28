Forum: Case admin fee cannot be refunded

We thank Ms Shannon Lee Yu Han Chaluangco for her letter, "Refund Case admin fee if consumer complaint is valid" (May 20).

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) provides free advice for consumers who encounter disputes with businesses. We would assess the dispute and give the consumer options to resolve the dispute.

Should consumers want Case to represent them, a nominal fee is imposed. Such fees cannot be refunded and charged to the businesses. The fees are waived for members of unions and cooperatives under Case's institutional membership.

We encourage Ms Lee to approach Case if she would like advice on her dispute.

Lee Siow Hwee

Executive Director

Consumers Association of Singapore

