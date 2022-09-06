Forum: Carpark fire doors should not be left open

It is quite common to see fire doors to exit stairs in Housing Board multi-storey carparks deliberately left open for easier access.

This is a bad practice as fire doors protect exit staircases. Those responsible for running these carparks should step up their inspections and, above all, comply with regulations.

If a multi-storey carpark complies with fire safety conditions that allow it to omit fire doors, it should remove the doors entirely instead of having them wedged open.

Removing redundant doors would help improve the ventilation in the carpark, minimise maintenance and allow easier, hands-free access.

Loong Chik Tong