Forum: Caregivers supported, but society’s help also needed for inclusive community

We agree with Ms Sarah Lee-Wong Mayfern and Mr Gurmit Singh Kullar that caregivers play a critical role in caring for their loved ones and face diverse challenges (How much is society willing to do to include the different and disabled?; Treat caregivers as patients too to better supervise their mental health, both Aug 18).

Building an inclusive society where caregivers are supported requires the collective efforts of individuals, government and the community. The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) and SG Enable have initiatives to support caregivers.

To raise awareness of what it means to be a caregiver, and the services and resources available, AIC launched the We See You Care campaign this year. Caregivers can attend carnivals in November which will showcase the community resources available, such as initiatives under the Caregiver Support Action Plan.

Caregivers of persons living with dementia can benefit from the national Dementia-Friendly Singapore initiative, which offers community support through support groups, a network of businesses and services, and dementia friends to help look out for their loved ones.

SG Enable, as the focal agency for disability and inclusion, has also been working with partners and the community to develop an ecosystem of support for persons with disabilities and their caregivers.

The Caregiver Action Map created by SG Enable’s Coalition of Partners for Caregiver Support (comprising 25 community partners, social service agencies and hospitals) guides the development of solutions to better support caregivers. One such solution is Project 3i by CaringSG, a caregiver-led initiative which supports caregivers through community networks, peer mentorship and professional advice.

The Enabling Services Hubs, the first of which was launched recently at Tampines West Community Club, will provide community support closer to home for caregivers of residents with disabilities.

We encourage everyone to go beyond acceptance and create a more inclusive Singapore together. Through its ongoing UnAwkward campaign, SG Enable’s i’mable public education initiative raises awareness about social barriers faced by persons with disabilities and encourages everyone to recognise our ability to better integrate persons with disabilities in the community.

Persons with disabilities and their caregivers can contact SG Enable via contactus@sgenable.sg, or visit www.enablingguide.sg for information on disability and caregiving support. Caregivers can reach out to AIC at 1800-650-6060 or visit www.weseeyoucare.sg and supportgowhere.life.gov.sg for financial support, training and respite care options.

Prema Govindan

Director of Independent Living and Caregiver Support

SG Enable

See Yen Theng

Chief of Community Care Mental Health Division

Agency for Integrated Care