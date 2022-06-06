Forum: Car ownership can't be considered a symbol of privilege now

I refer to the commentary by Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong, "Do car owners enjoy hidden privileges most of us do not even think about?" (June 3).

Ms Chua's analysis raises important points to ponder. However, the commentary appears to characterise the car as a luxury product. This is not necessarily the case.

To her question on why roads need to be so big, the answer is safety, liveability and the evolution of cars.

Cars have grown in size. Cities (and some carparks in Singapore) that did not keep up have become more difficult and dangerous to drive in.

I do agree with Ms Chua that public roads in front of a landed property are a public good, and parking there for free ought to be treated as illegal parking.

In our push for a car-lite Singapore, it is not fair to paint the car as something used by only the rich.

The question of whether or not it is a privilege falls back on the question: "How big is your Singapore?"

If you or your family members have to travel all over the island many times in a day for work or school, your Singapore is "bigger", making a personal car more of a need than a privilege.

The roads are used by all. Industrial vehicles forming part of the supply chain must use the roads; we do not have rail alternatives in Singapore.

Private-hire vehicles and taxis provide people with an alternative means of transport should they be caught in bad weather or be pressed for time. Motorcyclists also share the roads, and they benefit from larger roads that give them space.

I am with Ms Chua for a car-lite Singapore, but feasible alternatives must exist for that to happen.

Perhaps in the future, if technology advances and smaller, driverless vehicles ply the road, we would need less road space and even fewer carparks. Maybe then we could say that the personal car is a symbol of privilege.

Benjamin Chiang