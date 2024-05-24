Forum: Car insurer acted on its own accord and caused me to lose money

My car insurer e-mailed me in November 2023 to say there was a third-party claim against me alleging that I had damaged a carpark barrier in August 2023. It instructed me to make a police report immediately but not to admit any liability.

I was shocked because I wasn’t even aware of this incident, but I made a police report as instructed and stated clearly that I had no knowledge of such an incident and categorically denied any liability. I then sent a copy of the police report to the insurer, which acknowledged it.

I was even more shocked when the insurer wrote to me on May 17 to inform me that it had received a letter of demand from the carpark company for damaging the carpark barrier and that it would proceed to settle the matter at the best possible terms.

How can my insurer admit liability on my behalf without my knowledge and consent? The alleged incident was only a minor matter and I could have settled the matter privately with the claimant if needed.

But with the insurer’s action, I’ll now have to pay a lot more to renew my car insurance over the next few years because my hard-earned no-claim discount (NCD) of 50 per cent has been reduced to only 20 per cent.

This, coupled with the increased premium the insurer is charging me this year, means I will be paying more for my insurance for the next few years before my NCD slowly crawls back to 50 per cent.

Can insurers act unilaterally in the interest of a third party instead of their client’s, and worse, cause the client to lose money?

Lim Boon Seng