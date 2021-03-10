Forum: Candidates who fail qualifying exam twice may appeal to Allied Health Professions Council

We thank Mr Chan Chik Fatt for his letter (Review criteria for allied health professional qualifying examination, Feb 26).

The Allied Health Professions Council is committed to protecting the safety of patients and the public. The council seeks to ensure that only individuals with the requisite qualifications and the appropriate skills are registered to practise as allied health professionals in Singapore.

Those with qualifications listed in the first schedule of the Allied Health Professions (Registration and Practising Certificates) Regulations 2013 are eligible for registration as allied health professionals in the relevant professions.

They are initially required to work in council-approved healthcare institutions, where their competency to practise independently is assessed. During this period, these allied health professionals are conditionally registered by the council and practise under supervision. They are granted full registration and allowed to practise independently only if their performance during conditional registration is considered satisfactory.

Individuals whose qualifications are not listed on the first schedule must pass a qualifying examination (QE) before they may be registered with the council.

The regulations allow a person who is required to pass the QE only two attempts at the examination. Candidates who do not pass the QE in two attempts may appeal to the council if they have valid reasons, and the council will consider these appeals on a case-by-case basis.

The QE ensures that an individual with a qualification that is not listed on the first schedule possesses the relevant basic knowledge which every practising allied health professional should have.

An individual must obtain an employment offer from a healthcare institution approved by the council before he will be granted conditional registration.

However, the council allows candidates with employment offers that are contingent on them passing the QE, to sit the QE.

Suraya Talip

Executive Secretary

Allied Health Professions Council