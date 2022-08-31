Forum: Canal enhancement design also depends on location and safety

We thank Ms Clara Ng for her feedback (Installed features prevent people getting close to water, Aug 18), and are glad that she enjoys spending time at PUB's Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters (ABC Waters) sites.

The ABC Waters programme is PUB's initiative to integrate drains, canals and reservoirs holistically into the urban environment, with community spaces for all to enjoy. ABC Waters projects are rolled out progressively in conjunction with drainage improvement works.

PUB plans to improve the entire Bedok Canal progressively to increase the drainage capacity to cope with more intense rainfall and enhance the flood protection for the surrounding area.

We are currently upgrading the section between Upper Changi Road East and Bedok Junction, and have incorporated ABC Waters enhancements to create new community spaces for residents.

As each ABC Waters site is different, the designs will also differ depending on several factors, such as site conditions and the safety of park users.

At Bedok Canal, the railings installed along the canal are at the standard height of 1.1m. The railings along the footbridge across the canal on elevated ground are 1.4m high to protect cyclists and pedestrians. The grey granolithic floor-screed was designed to provide slip resistance and safety for users.

PUB and the National Parks Board will endeavour to design and maintain each of our ABC Waters sites with care so that members of the public can continue to enjoy these community spaces.

Yeo Keng Soon

Director, Catchment and Waterways Department

PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency

Lew Chee Keong

Director, Facilities Management

National Parks Board