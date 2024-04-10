Forum: Can traffic lights at junctions come with timer displays?

The authorities are rightly concerned about speeding and are addressing this issue by, among other moves, progressively activating the speed enforcement function in red-light cameras (Traffic Police concerned about motorists speeding where there are no cameras, Feb 23).

This, however, leads to more drivers becoming indecisive when approaching such red-light cameras.

Would the authorities consider incorporating a countdown timer display in traffic light systems similar to those found at pedestrian crossings?

Of late, I have seen several near-accidents caused by indecisive drivers faced with the dilemma of whether to speed up and risk being penalised for speeding when the traffic light turns from green to amber.

So to avoid being caught for speeding, these drivers will suddenly jam on the brakes to come to a complete stop and risk causing a chain collision.

I understand from driving theory lessons that we are supposed to slow down at junctions and prepare to stop.

However, if the situation allows it and we are already driving across the junction, we should speed up to clear the traffic junction as we would previously do.

Tan Tong Sin