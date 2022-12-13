Forum: Can probe be widened to look at NSFs’ involvement in risky operations?

I was sad to read about Corporal Edward H. Go, who died in the line of duty (NSF firefighter dies after falling unconscious while putting out blaze at Henderson Rd flat, Dec 8).

I read that Cpl Go had trained to be a firefighter for 12 weeks before he was posted to the Central Fire Station, and had responded to more than 20 fire and rescue incidents during his time there.

I did not know before this happened that full-time national servicemen (NSFs) serving in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are tasked with real-life front-line operations. I always thought that front-line firefighting was done by only SCDF regulars.

I also used to believe that NSFs serving in SCDF had an easier time than NSFs serving in the armed forces, but this incident has changed that.

It was reported that a probe into the firefighting operation linked to Cpl Go’s death has begun (Probe into incident linked to firefighter who died has begun, Dec 12). I think NSFs’ involvement in certain high-risk operations should also be looked into.

We owe our gratitude to all SCDF personnel, including NSFs, who protect and save our lives and properties.

Lim Ai Tiong