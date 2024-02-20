Forum: Can Healthier SG programme support other treatment models?

Associate editor Vikram Khanna’s analysis of Budget 2024 was insightful and gave practical suggestions, including one for people to sign up for Healthier SG (A ‘big buffet’ Budget, but its impact will depend on take-up, Feb 17).

While Healthier SG is an excellent step forward for preventive health, the treatment or preventive options offered are limited to the conventional medicine model.

What if the chronic disease concerned is not helped by conventional Western medicine? Can the Healthier SG programme let the patient choose other wellness models such as naturopathy, Western herbal medicine and ayurvedic treatment?

As the World Health Organisation highlighted in a 2019 report on complementary medicine: “Traditional and complementary medicine is an important and often underestimated health resource with many applications, especially in the prevention and management of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, and in meeting the health needs of ageing populations.”

Perhaps the Healthier SG programme can support financially, at least in small parts, some aspects of different treatment models.

Sebastian Liew Wei Thong