Forum: Can Govt help family physicians procure drugs for cheaper price?

I refer to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung's recent comments on levelling drug subsidies between polyclinics and other clinics (Health Ministry seeks feedback on plans to keep Singapore healthier, May 18).

Mr Ong observed that even for the same medication by the same manufacturer, the medication costs more at a family physician (FP) clinic than at a polyclinic.

The reason is purely due to economies of scale enjoyed by the public sector. The drug purchasing power of one FP clinic, or even that of a group of FP clinics, is much lower than that of the polyclinics combined.

As a result, the Ministry of Health (MOH) can bargain for lower price of medication from pharmaceutical companies, as it buys in bulk. It can call for a tender and different pharmaceutical companies will submit the lowest bid to get into the tender list.

This helps lower the cost price of medication at polyclinics.

Currently, FP clinics must negotiate with pharmaceutical companies on their own, so their medication cost price is higher.

If FP clinics could buy their medication in bulk, patients could pay less for medication at FP clinics.

This would also lead to less crowding at polyclinics as patients would no longer have to queue at polyclinics for cheaper drugs.

My private specialist clinic has to negotiate with each pharmaceutical company for the price of each medication.

If my clinic could procure medication from MOH at a lower price, patients would benefit from lower medication cost.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, when there was a shortage of masks and personal protection equipment, leading to high costs in the open market, MOH procured these equipment in bulk and sold them to FP and specialist clinics at below-market prices.

I hope the ministry can do something similar for medication costs.

Desmond Wai (Dr)