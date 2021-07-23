Forum: Can flat owners refuse essential improvement works?

I am a resident of Pandan Gardens, where the Home Improvement Programme is currently going on.

The programme comprises essential improvements, optional improvements and improvements to the living conditions of seniors.

The essential improvements include replacing cast iron waste/soil/vent pipes.

However, I understand that some of my neighbours were given the option to keep their cast iron pipes, as long as they signed an undertaking that they would bear the cost of future repairs or replacement to such pipes.

Can the Housing Board clarify whether homeowners have the right to refuse essential improvement works?

And should an owner refuse to replace his cast iron pipes, will the neighbour who is living directly below that unit be made to bear part of the cost of any future repairs or replacement of the pipes if they were to leak or choke?

Homeowners should not be penalised for a decision made by someone else.

Anita Wong Moh Chun