Forum: Can decision to close barbecue pits be reconsidered?

I am disappointed that the authorities have closed off all barbecue pits and ask them to reconsider this decision.

Have there been any Covid-19 clusters arising from gatherings at barbecue pits thus far?

If not, why are the authorities driving people from outdoor gatherings to indoor environments, including those with recirculated airflow?

If there are concerns about the lack of SafeEntry check-ins and temperature monitoring, this is the same as what is happening in buses and trains, and at parks, where the virus can be transmitted.

Darren Ong