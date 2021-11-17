Forum: Can current security staff compete with better-qualified candidates in future?

Under the proposals put forth by a tripartite committee that were accepted by the Government, private security officers will see their wages go up annually over six years, and have overtime hours capped at 72 hours a month (Wages of 40,000 private security staff to go up, Nov 13).

These recommendations are long overdue.

Security firms will charge clients more, but these clients in turn will get more qualified security officers.

As the changes to the industry take effect, I expect to see better-qualified candidates apply to be security officers.

I would not be surprised to see degree holders applying to be security supervisors or senior security supervisors, with these positions estimated to pay more than $4,000 a month by 2028.

But will those who are working as security officers today - who number about 40,000, are older and may not have higher education - be able to compete with better-qualified candidates in the future? Or will they be gradually replaced?

I hope the authorities, as well as the Security Tripartite Cluster and unions, will look into this issue.

Ronald Lee