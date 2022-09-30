Forum: Can conditions for security guards, older workers be improved?

My dad is proud to have served the nation in the army for the past 50 years and to have contributed to nation-building.

Due to age requirements, he retired in April at the age of 68, even though he was still fit and healthy for the role.

About a month after his retirement, he obtained a security licence through SkillsFuture and found a job as a security officer in a secondary school, taking a severe pay cut and working much longer hours.

He accepted this, but what he did not expect were the poor working conditions.

Security officers at the school work out of a small hut near the school gate. Although there is air-conditioning, the hut is made of metal which heats up under the sun, making it extremely warm inside.

The officers had a fan but the school operations manager in charge of security took it away.

A high chair that allowed the officers to easily see cars and people entering was also replaced with a lower stool.

My father gave feedback to his company and the school, but nothing was done to change the situation. He developed skin rashes as well, and has resigned but has to serve a month's notice first.

Older workers like my father are not paid much and have to put up with poor working conditions. Is there any recourse for them?

Felicia Lin