Forum: Campaign coming to raise awareness of problem gambling

We thank Mr Chan Whye Shiung for the Forum letter, “Redouble efforts against problem gambling during World Cup” (Nov 10).

We agree with Mr Chan on the risk of excessive football betting. As with previous World Cup seasons, the National Council on Problem Gambling will carry out a campaign in the coming weeks to raise awareness on problem gambling during World Cup 2022.

We encourage everyone to keep a lookout for their family and friends who bet on football, and to remind them of the harm of problem gambling. Individuals and families affected by problem gambling can call our helpline (1800-6-668-668) or Webchat (www.ncpg.org.sg).

Audrey Seah

Director

National Council on Problem Gambling

c/o Ministry of Social and Family Development