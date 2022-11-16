Forum: Buyer beware when buying gold jewellery as investment

I wish to share my experience with selling gold jewellery (Consumers go for gold as they seek hedge against rising inflation, Nov 14).

I own some gold jewellery passed down from my deceased parent. It came with a receipt dated about 20 years back. The back of the receipt states that the merchant undertakes to repurchase the items sold at the market price of gold less 10 per cent and the cost of workmanship.

I was shocked that the merchant was willing to buy back the items only at a price about 20 per cent below the market price.

From this, I have come to the conclusion that consumers who buy gold jewellery as an investment need to be careful, because even if gold prices remain unchanged, there will be a percentage taken off the price by jewellery retailers. Also, some merchants will not buy back jewellery that was not sold by them, but will allow the items to be traded in with a purchase of other items from them.

Boon Chuan Jian