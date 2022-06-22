Forum: Buy critical illness plan if there are worries about off-label restrictions for cancer treatment

People worried about the upcoming change that will restrict the use of MediSave, MediShield Life and Integrated Shield plans to pay for off-label cancer treatment should consider buying critical illness policies to give themselves peace of mind (Allowing subsidies, IP coverage for off-label cancer drugs will drive up costs: MOH, June 18).

A patient who turns to off-label cancer treatment has likely met the requirements for the critical illness coverage to be paid out. He can then use the money to cover the off-label treatment.

There are also insurance plans that cover cancer but not other critical illnesses, and the premiums for such plans are more affordable.

Tan Yang Ching