Forum: Bus drivers try to stop as close to the kerb as possible

We refer to Ms Teo Pek Ean's letter, "Bus drivers should stop nearer to the kerb" (Feb 12), and Ms Chan Lai Chun's letter, "Companies, drivers should work together to stop buses nearer to kerb" (Feb 15).

To make it more convenient for passengers, the public bus operators regularly remind their bus captains to stop the buses as close to the kerb as possible.

In trying to do so, bus captains need to take into consideration ground factors, such as whether there are passengers standing near the kerb who risk being hit by the side mirror or the bus.

In tandem with training and regular reminders for bus captains, we are enhancing our bus stops to make them safer and elderly-friendly.

Under our Bus Stop Infrastructure Enhancement Programme, we are implementing improvements such as ensuring barrier-free access and providing more seats with armrests and more waiting space for commuters, as well as implementing weather-protection measures such as screens to limit exposure to the rain.

We thank Ms Teo and Ms Chan for their feedback, and we assure them that we will continue our efforts to create a safer and more inclusive public transport system.

Yeo Teck Guan

Senior Group Director, Public Transport

Land Transport Authority