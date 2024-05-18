Forum: Bus driver could have acted more promptly over unattended bag

When I boarded a bus at Serangoon Central opposite Nex shopping mall on May 13 around 6.30pm, I noticed a red bag on the floor near the exit doors as I walked towards a seat.

I saw the bag was still there after some passengers had alighted and I kept an eye on it. When the bus stopped at a main junction, I asked the passengers seated closest to the bag if it belonged to them.

When nobody claimed it, I informed the bus captain, who acknowledged it but did not get out of his seat to take a look at the bag.

As I walked back to my seat, a man seated in the last row said it was his bag. He asked why I was interested in it. I explained to him that his unattended bag was a possible security threat.

I question the bus captain’s failure to act when told about the bag. He could have immediately asked all the passengers if anyone was the owner. And if no one claimed it, is he trained to take the next appropriate steps?

I would think these would include asking all the passengers to alight at the next bus stop, drive the bus away from the bus stop or crowded area, park the bus with its hazard lights turned on, and inform the authorities promptly.

I hope public bus operators and all residents will stay vigilant and not underestimate any potential security threats.

Darren Ong