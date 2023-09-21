Forum: Bus captain went out of his way to help little girl

My eight-year-old daughter fell asleep on bus service 52 on her way home from school at around 6pm on Sept 18 and missed her stop.

When she woke up, she initially panicked, but later asked the bus captain, Mr Yew Tuan Boon, for help.

He assured her she was safe and patiently explained that he would take her to the bus interchange in Bishan where we could pick her up.

At the interchange while waiting for us, he bought food and drinks for her as it was around dinner time.

He went out of his way and was patient and gentle with a scared little girl. We are grateful to Mr Yew, and appreciate his professionalism and kindness.

Caz Phua