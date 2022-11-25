Forum: Bundle paper waste first for more efficient collection

I am impressed by the SGRecycle stations that have been deployed islandwide. They are fitted with closed circuit television cameras, and people who recycle paper waste are rewarded with points which can be redeemed for cash or merchandise vouchers.

Recently, I saw a worker clear a bin which was full of paper.

The worker had to use his bare hands to pull out scattered pieces of paper waste from the overfilled bin – which were put into another big bag – before he could finally pull out the bin without spilling its contents on the floor. He then had to transfer all the paper waste to his van.

I hope more people will make it easier for workers to collect recyclables by first bundling the paper waste that they recycle.

Candice Yeo Chay Hoon