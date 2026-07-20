Forum: Bukit Timah Waterworks has potential to become part of Singapore’s cultural landscape

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

I refer to the article “135-year-old Bukit Timah Waterworks’ national significance to be assessed by NHB” (July 5). As someone with experience assessing heritage buildings in Singapore and Hong Kong, I welcome this news with equal parts hope and worry.

Singapore’s first water treatment plant opened in 1891. Beneath it sits a water tank the size of about eight Olympic pools, ringed by brick columns and arches that hardly anyone has seen. It holds a chapter of our national story that still shapes daily life.

Singapore’s struggle to achieve water sufficiency is well known. With water demand doubling by 2065 in tandem with population and industry growth, we need a site like this to tangibly articulate our water journey to help people grasp why every drop counts.

My worry is that we settle for a museum exhibition like the Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir in Hong Kong. It retains the form but suffers from low visitor engagement.

Singapore welcomed a record 16.5 million visitors in 2024, and many now seek places that feel alive. Marina Barrage is a successful case. Since 2008, it has drawn over 10 million visitors and hosted more than 1,800 events as it fuses water, recreation and daily life in one open space.

I hope national agencies can see the former waterworks as a chance to create a living cultural site, nurtured through thoughtful arts programming. UNESCO reminds us that culture spans ways of living, traditions and beliefs. Copenhagen turned its 1856 Cisterns into an art and light venue, and Brisbane made a theatre of its Spring Hill Reservoirs in 2014. Heritage enriches a performance site, and performance makes heritage memorable.

The columns that form the tank might block sight-lines for any conventional stage. However, I see that as a gift rather than a hurdle. Constraints like these push designers to think afresh. Creative architects could turn the space into a site-specific experience, where audiences walk among the arches while the story of our water unfolds around them.

That is how a relic becomes part of our cultural landscape where we gather, learn, and celebrate history.

With care and imagination, even utilitarian infrastructure past its service life can continue to embody Singapore’s water story for generations.

Ian Tan