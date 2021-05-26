Forum: Bukit Ho Swee fire a story of hope

As a keen amateur historian, I read with interest The Straits Times article on the Bukit Ho Swee fire (60 years on, survivors recall fire that 'turned squatters into citizens', May 24).

It was a story of hope that tells us that with focused effort, some good may come out of a situation of devastation, loss and death.

Singapore, in its young history, has had its share of ups and downs.

In the past 200 years, Singapore has faced epidemics, foreign occupation, riots and economic crises, among other things.

Yet, it stands today as a shining example of a country that has overcome challenges and emerged stronger.

The Covid-19 pandemic is the most significant global crisis in recent memory, and I do not mean to trivialise it by comparing it with the Bukit Ho Swee fire.

However, as Singaporeans deal with this pandemic and its impact on us and the world, there is no better time than now to read more of such stories from our history to lift our spirits.

Only when we are aware of our past can we appreciate the present and make better decisions for our future.

We need positivity to move ahead and not be overwhelmed by the situation that we find ourselves in.

Vandana Aggarwal