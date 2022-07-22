Forum: Bukit Batok interchange among those slated for upgrading works

We thank Dr Joanne Tay Siok Wan for her feedback and suggestions (Do upgrading works to improve Bukit Batok bus interchange too, July 15).

We would like to share with Dr Tay that Bukit Batok bus interchange is indeed among the next batch of interchanges slated for upgrading tender next year.

Studies are under way to determine the scope of works required at Bukit Batok bus interchange, including assessing if it is feasible to provide a lift at the location as suggested by Dr Tay.

The Land Transport Authority regularly looks into how our public transport system can be more inclusive and accessible to all commuters, including the elderly, persons with mobility challenges and families travelling with young children.

Specifically for bus interchanges, regular reviews are conducted and enhancements progressively implemented for those identified for upgrading.

Yeo Teck Guan

Senior Group Director, Public Transport

Land Transport Authority