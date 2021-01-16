Forum: Building owners have to maintain service pipes

We thank Mr Abu Mansor for his letter (Wastage: Leaking pipe not fixed, Jan 13).

On receiving the feedback from Mr Mansor on Dec 15 last year, PUB service crew went to Pandan Avenue and Pandan Road to investigate on the same day.

However, the crew was unable to locate any pipe leak after checking all of PUB's pipes, valves and bulk meters in the vicinity. They tried contacting Mr Mansor several times to find out the precise location of the leak, but were unable to reach him.

On Jan 13, PUB contacted Mr Mansor, who provided additional information on the specific location of the leak. Our service crew went on site immediately and found the leaking service pipe belonging to a commercial building along Pandan Avenue.

PUB informed the building management to repair the leak and the leak was rectified on the same day. PUB has updated Mr Mansor on the completed repair works and thanks him for his feedback and assistance.

Under the Public Utilities (Water Supply) Regulations, owners of premises are responsible for the proper maintenance of their service pipes and to ensure that there are no leaks. Any pipe leaks should be repaired promptly.

We encourage members of the public to contact PUB's 24-hour call centre on 1800-CALL-PUB (1800-2255-782) to report any pipe leaks.

Ridzuan Ismail

Director

Water Supply (Network) Department

PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency