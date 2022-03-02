Forum: Build up support system for special needs students at institutes of higher learning

My son completed his secondary school studies at Pathlight School and was accepted into ITE College East.

During the first week of school when parents met with teachers, the teachers voiced concerns that he may not be able to cope with the course requirements and suggested that he transfer to other courses.

I told them that since lessons had just started, he should be given at least a chance to try. A one-month time frame was set.

At the follow-up meeting, the teachers said that my son was not suited for this ITE course based on their observations. They suggested that we consider withdrawing him from the school, citing various reasons such as him not being able to cope with group discussions and not mixing well with classmates, and that he would find it difficult to meet the course requirements and graduate.

The teachers told me to make a decision within two days. I have withdrawn him from ITE and he is starting school at a vocational institute for special needs students.

I think it is very easy for staff to just make quick observations and pass judgment on whether a student is suited to learning at an institute of higher learning.

However, the role of an educator is to inspire and bring out the best in the student. In my son's learning journey at Pathlight, it never ended preliminarily at "he cannot make it", it was always "let's do this or that to help him". And eventually, even if he did not attain the results, the process of trying would have been rewarding and pleasant.

I do not think that it is entirely the fault of the educators at ITE. They have not been equipped with the appropriate skills or knowledge needed to work with special needs individuals, and a class size of more than 40 makes it even more difficult.

ITE students will be shifting to a new three-year Higher Nitec framework. I worry that not enough thought has been given to special needs students who may need a longer pathway or more support to cope.

Chia H.S.