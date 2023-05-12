Forum: Build sheltered playgrounds for children to use, rain or shine

I commend the efforts of the Government to provide state-of-the-art playgrounds for our children.

However, I have noticed that playgrounds are almost empty in the mornings, largely because most children are in school. In the afternoons, children might be deterred by the weather – either it’s too hot or it’s raining. In the evenings, when it is cooler, the playgrounds are often crowded.

I suggest that all playgrounds be sheltered so that children do not have to wait for good weather to play outdoors. This would be costly, but as research shows that play helps children develop physically and mentally, it might be a small price to pay. Sheltered playgrounds would allow them to play there at any time, come rain or shine.

Gurmit Singh