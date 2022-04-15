Forum: Build on Tri-Nations Series to raise interest in women's football

It was great to see the national women's football team in the spotlight on home turf during the recent FAS Tri-Nations Series 2022 (Women's) tournament.

The win against Seychelles (Six-goal Lionesses thrill crowd, April 6) showed their potential, and the battling display against higher-ranked Papua New Guinea showed the resilience and fight in the team.

More significantly, the tournament also marked the first ever ticketed women's football match in Singapore, with the two matches involving the Lionesses attracting nearly 4,000 spectators.

While the number may not be relatively high, it is certainly heartening and proves that there is considerable interest in women's football here. We should build on this. It is about time we stepped up to raise awareness and support for the women's game in Singapore.

First, there could be more feature stories on our women footballers in the newspapers. Articles like the one on the overseas ventures of Putri Nur Syaliza Sazali and Danelle Tan (Foreign stints help Putri and Danelle go places, April 11) are interesting and can help fans get to know the players better.

Second, when domestic competitions such as the Women's Premier League and Women's National League kick off again after going on hiatus in 2019, I hope matches can be regularly streamed or broadcast live, in similar fashion to the Singapore Premier League. If that is not feasible, a highlights show would be a good alternative.

Programmes like the SPL Social video series could be produced for women footballers too. While this might cost a lot of money, the latent benefits - such as creating greater awareness of women's football - are worth spending on.

Third, there needs to be sufficient support for our women footballers from stakeholders. The article, "Women's game remains on the sidelines in Singapore" (Jan 7), noted that women footballers here face plenty of obstacles. They need to be paid reasonably well, and have access to resources and good talent development programmes. The Unleash the Roar! project offers some hope for the future.

A stable women's football scene could help encourage budding footballers to pursue their dreams.

I hope for a future in which men's and women's football are on equal footing in Singapore, and can be enjoyed by fans and players.

Henry Choong Kun Lin