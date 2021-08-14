Forum: Build more types of assisted living facilities, with various levels of care and amenities

I applaud Dr Belinda Wee for once again stressing the benefits of assisted living facilities for the fast-ageing society in Singapore (Assisted living is a viable option to keep seniors in the community, Aug 10).

In her letter, the director of the Assisted Living Facilities Association said that with increasing affluence and improved economic and health status among seniors - and, I would add, with higher educational standards - many of them would aspire to alternative care options in the community.

This would be more desirable than living in an institution when they start to lose their ability to perform instrumental activities of daily living (iADLs), such as cooking, cleaning and grocery shopping.

As a senior myself, I suggest that the Government build more assisted living facilities like Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok.

When this was launched, the booking was oversubscribed.

It shows the high demand from seniors for such living facilities where their iADLs are taken care of and privacy is respected.

Furthermore, the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that there is higher risk of a viral infection cluster forming in institutional facilities.

This is independent of people's vaccination status, as vaccinated people may still get infected and spread the virus to others.

The Government should also build other types of assisted living facilities for those who are not eligible to live in community care apartments like Harmony Village.

These may be for seniors who are able to afford more than the basic assisted living facilities.

It would be like executive condominiums with care facilities.

Another option is for the Government to release more land to private developers to build private assisted living facilities, such as a condo-like retirement village, for those who wish to have a higher level of service and better facilities, and can afford it.

Oei Khoen Hwa