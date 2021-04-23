Forum: Build memorial at Alexandra Hospital as reminder to cherish freedom

I was indignant to read that Japanese soldiers committed the Alexandra Hospital massacre of Feb 14, 1942, while pursuing Allied troops who had fired at them from the hospital grounds (Archaeological survey being conducted at Alexandra Hospital, April 20).

There is also another claim that the massacre was a reprisal for the losses the Japanese troops suffered in the battle at nearby Pasir Panjang with the Allied forces, especially the Malay Regiment.

In fact, there is an account of how an unarmed British soldier emerged from the hospital to surrender, only to be shot.

The Japanese troops then went on to commit the infamous massacre, killing doctors, nursing staff and their helpless injured soldier-patients. Lest we forget, I hope these accounts can be shared with Singaporeans, especially our younger generation of students and national servicemen.

I also appeal to the authorities to not demolish the historically significant buildings in Alexandra Hospital, or build over the entire field, believed to be the site of a mass grave of the victims.

Instead, conserve the buildings and install commemorative plaques on them, and save a part of the field to build a memorial to those who were massacred, as a reminder to Singaporeans never to take our freedom for granted.

Edwin Pang