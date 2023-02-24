Forum: Budget measures taken together support all parents

We thank Ms Seha Yatim for her feedback on the Working Mother’s Child Relief (WMCR) (Mums make same sacrifice, regardless of income, Feb 22).

We appreciate the challenges and joys of the parenthood journey, and have put in place a comprehensive range of measures to support Singaporeans.

After engaging over 20,000 Singaporeans to better understand their concerns, we announced enhanced measures to strengthen support to all parents in Budget 2023. These measures range from enhanced financial support to leave provisions.

Parents are generally eligible for similar amounts of support through these measures, regardless of their income.

We have significantly increased financial support in the child’s early years, via the Baby Bonus Cash Gift and Child Development Account. Parents will receive up to $24,000 for their first child, and up to $37,000 for their subsequent children. This is an increase of up to $6,000 per child in government support.

To help parents manage work and family commitments, we will increase government-paid paternity leave and unpaid infant care leave from Jan 1, 2024. With this increase, working parents will have up to 26 weeks of parental leave in their child’s first year, up from 22 weeks today.

In addition, we have steadily improved the accessibility and affordability of pre-schools. Each Singaporean child receives up to $200,000 in pre-school and education subsidies by the time he turns 16.

With the change of the WMCR to a fixed dollar quantum for Singaporean children born or adopted on or after Jan 1, 2024, all eligible working mothers can claim up to the same amount of WMCR for a qualifying child of the same birth order, independent of the mother’s earned income. This ensures that we have a progressive system of taxes and transfers, where those who earn more pay more taxes, and more support is given to those with greater needs.

There is no change in the WMCR for eligible working mothers of qualifying Singaporean children born or adopted before Jan 1, 2024.

Eligible parents continue to benefit from the parenthood tax rebate.

Taken together, these measures reflect our commitment towards helping couples realise their aspirations in a Singapore Made For Families.

Amelia Tang

Senior Director, National Population and Talent Division

Strategy Group, Prime Minister’s Office

Farah Abdul Rahim

Director, Communications and Engagement

Ministry of Finance