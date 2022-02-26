Forum: Budget 2022 provides for all Singaporeans

We thank Ms Ng Suan Eng for her letter (Retirees living in private properties largely left out in Budget 2022, Feb 22). We assure Ms Ng that Budget 2022 provides for all Singaporeans, including retirees living in private properties.

In the Household Support Package, all elderly Singaporean households, regardless of the annual value (AV) of their homes, will receive $100 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

In the Assurance Package for GST, retired Singaporeans will receive cash payouts totalling $1,600 over the next five years, if they have no other income or second property.

All Singaporeans aged 55 and above will also receive MediSave top-ups totalling $450. In addition, all Singaporean households, regardless of the AV of their homes, will receive a total of $400 in CDC vouchers next year and in 2024.

We will continue to review the overall system of social support to ensure that targeted assistance is extended to those who need it most.

Farah Abdul Rahim

Director, Communications and Engagement

Ministry of Finance