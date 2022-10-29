Forum: BTO flats priced to ensure they are affordable

We thank Forum writers for their feedback and comments (BTO flat prices cannot be based totally on market valuation principles, Oct 14; and On Facebook: Are BTO flat prices too high? Should they take market value into consideration?, Oct 18).

HDB incurs a deficit each year, as the overall amount collected from the sale of flats in every financial year is less than the total development costs that it incurs.

The average deficit incurred by HDB from 2019 to 2021 was about $2.68 billion a year. This is largely due to the significant subsidies and housing grants that keep flats affordable for Singaporeans. This deficit is funded by the Government out of the revenues it collects.

Like any developer, HDB incurs both land and construction costs when it develops HDB flats.

To build these flats, HDB first procures the land at fair market value determined by the chief valuer.

HDB cannot pay below fair market value, as state land is part of Singapore’s past reserves. Arbitrarily pricing the land below its fair market value is equivalent to drawing down on the reserves and short-changing future generations.

We agree that Build-To-Order (BTO) flats should be affordable, and that priority for BTO flats should be given to first-time home buyers. This is why our BTO flat prices are not pegged to the market, but are significantly subsidised to ensure affordability.

With the subsidies provided, new HDB flats are priced considerably lower than comparable resale flats. In the last two years, nine in 10 four-room BTO flats offered in non-mature estates were priced below $400,000 before grants, while nine in 10 five-room BTO flats in non-mature estates were priced below $500,000 before grants.

BTO flats are also heavily prioritised for first-timers, with at least 85 per cent of the three-room and 95 per cent of four-room or larger BTO flat supply across all estates set aside for first-timer families. Eligible flat buyers can also receive substantial housing grants of up to $80,000 for new flats and $160,000 for resale flats.

Most first-time home buyers purchasing an HDB flat use less than a quarter of their monthly income to finance their loans.

The Government is committed to keeping public housing affordable and will act decisively in this current economic outlook to ensure that property prices stay in line with economic fundamentals.

We recently introduced new measures to moderate demand in the resale market so that resale flats continue to be an affordable option for first-time flat buyers.

Tan Chew Ling

Group Director (Estate Administration and Property)

Housing and Development Board