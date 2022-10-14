Forum: BTO flat prices cannot be based totally on market valuation principles

National Development Minister Desmond Lee's clarification in Parliament that the Housing Board actually made a $270 million loss for an Ang Mo Kio Build-To-Order project raises more questions than answers (HDB to incur loss of up to $270m for Ang Mo Kio BTO project, Oct 5).

It boggles the mind that despite pricing the flats at up to an eye-popping $877,000, the HDB is still making a loss. Was this loss largely due to the $500 million land cost, determined by the chief valuer using market valuation principles?

The HDB prices new flats by first establishing their market value, which takes into consideration "the prices of comparable resale flats nearby as well as the individual attributes of the flats and prevailing market conditions", said Mr Lee. If resale flat prices shoot up along with those of 99-year leasehold condominiums nearby, the HDB can correspondingly increase BTO flat prices. This cannot continue indefinitely.

The chief valuer's valuation cannot be based totally on market valuation principles, and there has to be a discount as the land belongs to the state.

Public housing is a public good, and the HDB has to go back to basics. Having many policies and grants does not solve the main problem of the flats being too expensive in the first place. Affordability and accountability are key. Flats have to be affordable and priority ought to be given to young couples.

Those aged 55 and above are allowed to cash out their flats at a high resale price and still obtain a second BTO flat. This potentially deprives young couples of their first BTO flat, and they may have to wipe out their Central Provident Fund account just to pay for a million-dollar flat. No wonder they are not having children.

Lynne Tan