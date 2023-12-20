Forum: Bring the spirit of Christmas to lonely seniors

In a few days’ time, Christmas will be celebrated in many parts of the world. For seniors like myself, Christmas can be happy, nostalgic and sad at the same time.

Four of my immediate relatives – my parents, my wife and my only sister – are no longer around. For the past 10 years, I’ve spent Christmas mostly alone, as I am home-bound. It is not a comfortable feeling to have a Blue Christmas.

Christmas during the early years was spent with my family and a handful of few good friends, where we gathered for good food, great company and memorable moments which I will forever cherish.

Throughout the past decade, I have occupied myself by writing books as a source of income and to beat loneliness and isolation.

I am uplifted by the kindness of the Civilians Association (Singapore), a non-profit organisation which invited several Silent Heroes Award winners past and present to a simple, yet meaningful Christmas party.

Being a past beneficiary of the award, which I received in the Pioneer of Promise category in September 2023, I met many old friends, made new ones, and even reconnected with a former neighbour.

The party not only brought the Yuletide spirit, but also reminded us of the importance of giving back to society.

Civilians Association (Singapore) president M.P. Sellvem went the extra mile to secure transport for me, and with the help of fellow party-goers Anthony Joshua and Herman who ferried me to the event, I was able to enjoy the festivities.

Let no handicapped senior be left to fend for himself as the song Blue Christmas is played on the radio.

Raymond Anthony Fernando