Forum: Bricks-and-mortar bookstores have social benefits too

The report “Bookstore boom in KL” (Dec 22) reveals an issue with the competitiveness of our local retail scene.

Executive chairman of Malaysia’s YTL Francis Yeoh said that rent in Singapore’s Central Business District can cost tenants $6 per sq ft, whereas it would cost $1.20 to $1.50 in Malaysia.

With such a disparity, local retail tenants find it hard to maintain a long-term view of their businesses, let alone re-imagine our local retail landscape.

Generally in Singapore, the bargaining power in the relationship between landlord and tenant is tilted in favour of the landlord. With local tenants facing such asymmetry, high-margin businesses selling items such as branded goods or high-end services are becoming the businesses of choice in our malls. Low-margin retailers like bookstores get edged out in the process.

In Malaysia, it is different. Taiwanese bookstore chain Eslite was able to secure preferential rental with a longer tenancy. The Yeoh family was willing to lower Eslite’s rates because it believes in the innate value of bookstores as a way of differentiating its mall amid a sea of luxury brands. There is a discernible space for landlords and tenants to work out a mutually beneficial re-imagination of the retail scene to stay competitive.

Business considerations aside, bookstores also have social benefits. The physical bookstore is a magnet for readers to meet and a place to appreciate the literary arts. Events such as book launches and talks by authors add to this.

To evaluate the value of physical bookstores purely based on their economic viability and exclude their qualitative value is short-sighted.

Bricks-and-mortar stores are community spaces which provide opportunities for inclusive interaction. Community spaces should bridge gaps and not accentuate them.

Lai Yew Chan