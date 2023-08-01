Forum: Breast removal need not be default option for cancer patients

A recent report on minimally invasive breast removal for cancer patients describes how breast cancer patients may undergo mastectomy without removal of the nipple through endoscopic-assisted means (Minimally invasive breast removal, reconstruction for cancer patients at Sengkang General Hospital, July 26).

This is followed by immediate breast reconstruction (IBR) by a plastic surgeon.

Apart from the benefit of a 4cm incision sited inconspicuously, the other advantages and disadvantages of the two-in-one procedure are not mentioned in the article. Surgeons in the respective institutions listed “hope to offer this as a standard procedure and first line of treatment over conventional approaches” without providing a balanced view of the other forms of surgical treatment.

The field of breast surgery has progressed significantly over the past two decades, and it would be impossible to describe here the myriad of approaches that are now available.

However, based on the scientific evidence available in contemporary literature, breast conservation treatment (BCT) results in improved survival and lower local recurrence rates than mastectomy. I have made this known in the public domain since 2014 as a surgeon in private practice.

A significant body of evidence has emerged supporting superior outcomes with BCT. In a recent meta-analysis of more than 1.5 million patients published in 2022, it was found that women who underwent BCT had better overall survival than those who underwent mastectomy. In some cases, survival was 56-70 per cent higher for BCT than mastectomy.

Rates of re-operation and complications were the highest in women who underwent mastectomy and immediate breast reconstruction, compared with those who underwent BCT or mastectomy alone. Costs for mastectomy with reconstruction are substantially higher than for BCT.

Although endoscopic breast conserving surgery was mentioned, it was not highlighted that BCT should serve as the default procedure and mastectomy is necessary only for the minority of patients.

In my experience as a surgeon who has performed an audit of the outcomes for her own patients, more than 85 per cent of local women are eligible for BCT without compromising survival. Unfortunately, many local surgeons focus on performing mastectomy.

I strongly believe that women with breast cancer deserve to be appropriately informed of their surgical treatment options.

Mona Tan (Dr)