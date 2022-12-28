Forum: Bookstores’ small presence here also due to success of libraries

The dismal physical bookstore situation in Singapore is a testament to the success of our National Library Board (Bookstore boom in KL, Dec 22).

High rental costs and a small reading market are certainly major deterrents for lifestyle bookstores thinking about setting up a store in Singapore. But the presence of libraries in many major shopping malls also plays a part. They satisfy people’s need to browse physical books, as well as provide the occasional delight of discovering a good book.

Competition from online bookstores has devastated many bookstores, and inspired a new generation of creative, experience-oriented physical bookstores. It has also made it difficult for local authors to flourish. Putting a book together is already a challenge, and getting it out to the market is a major hurdle. Local publishers may be unwilling to take on books from local authors who they deem not commercially viable.

With its dominant position in the Singapore market, perhaps Books Kinokuniya could consider supporting local authors by creating a section to display their books on a consignment basis without the need to go through local publishers. This could also attract more foot traffic as the local writers would promote their books through their personal networks.

Liu Fook Thim