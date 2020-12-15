Forum: Bookstores lack Foundation-level materials

As a private tutor, searching for student materials, including assessment books and practice papers, is part of my job.

However, a pupil's parent and I have noticed that there are insufficient materials for Foundation-level pupils at bookstores, especially Chinese books and papers. These pupils require practice to excel in their examinations, too.

At a bookstore, the pupil's parent managed to find the last book available for Foundation-level Chinese, with past-year papers from 2017 to last year. I could not find any Foundation-level Chinese books at a bookstore chain, besides the textbook and workbook used in schools.

Let us not neglect this group of pupils, and do our best to provide them with greater support and assistance.

Andrea Chua Ai Chia