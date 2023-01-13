Forum: Board chairman and CEO of Singapore-listed firms should not be the same person

While I applaud the new regulations requiring Singapore-listed companies to disclose the salaries and other payments made to directors and chief executives (S’pore-listed firms must declare all payments to directors, CEO, Jan 11), I think that regulators should also review the practice of having the same person serve as CEO and chairman of the board of directors concurrently at a listed company.

The CEO and the board chairman perform two different roles. One person occupying both positions can reduce the overall effectiveness of the organisation.

The key issues are accountability and conflict of interest. The board chairman has the task of running an effective board, while the CEO must run the business and be accountable to the board. It is the board which hires and fires the CEO. The board chairman should help the CEO report effectively to the board.

A single person holding two top positions can also control the flow of information to shareholders.

The board cannot hold the CEO to account if the CEO is also its boss.

Roland Paul Ang