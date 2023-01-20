Forum: Blame individuals for cigarette butt litter before blaming tobacco firms

While tobacco products have undeniably inflicted harm on society, it is illogical to make manufacturers responsible for the actions of inconsiderate smokers (Make tobacco companies pay for cigarette butt litter clean-ups, Jan 18).

It is ultimately the consumer who opts to light up in public spaces and chooses to improperly dispose of the ash and butts. Therefore, smokers must shoulder the legal consequences and clean-up costs.

Requiring tobacco companies to pull their weight by running anti-littering advertisements and providing ashtrays is a fair expectation, but for things to truly change, our attention should be directed at the perpetrators.

In our efforts to regulate and mitigate the effects of inherently harmful practices, we must not lose sight of individual responsibility.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi