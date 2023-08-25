Forum: Blame for lorry accidents cannot be pinned on drivers alone

We refer to the letter, “Key to safety of ferried workers not mode of transport” (Aug 21). It suggests that the issue with worker safety on the roads is the reckless behaviour of drivers, including lorry drivers, many of whom are migrant workers.

While we agree with the need to strengthen accident prevention efforts, we disagree that the blame for lorry accidents can be placed on drivers alone.

First, the rear of a lorry in itself is an unsafe means of transport for its passengers, regardless of any accident prevention efforts. In an accident, the lack of seat belts on a lorry can result in bad injuries for its passengers.

If the use of seat belts is irrelevant to passengers’ safety, why is it mandated for other vehicles? Against international practice, we could then consider seat belts optional and call for every car and school bus driver to just drive safely instead. It is not tenable to retain inherently unsafe and undignified forms of transport, and then expect road safety to magically happen.

Second, the circumstances in which drivers operate need to be considered. Lorry drivers are expected to arrive at their destinations at specified times by their employers, and such time pressures put undue stress on them. The drivers are often reluctant to speak up on such issues for fear of repercussions from their employers. Putting the burden of this persistent problem on these migrant workers and expecting them to be responsible for road safety is unfair.

No matter how safely a person drives, there will always be unexpected situations on the road. Such situations could result in a driver having to brake suddenly or swerve, which could be potentially fatal for passengers in the rear of the lorry.

Hence, we reiterate our previous calls for the following:

A clear timeline towards removing the Road Traffic Act exception that allows workers to be transported in lorries.

A collaborative dialogue with stakeholders to explore new ways to solve these business challenges together.

Employers to, in the interim, take all possible safety measures to retrofit lorries to standards that apply to other vehicles.

Jack Sim

Member

No Lorries for Workers Collective