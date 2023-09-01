Forum: Biological drivers behind gendered behaviour

The Opinion column by senior political correspondent Tham Yuen-C, “Would you buy a Barbie doll for your son?” (Aug 26), and Voices of Youth Forum letter by Amos Loh Hong Zun (Yes, give that boy a Barbie, Aug 28) imply that gendered behaviour is the result of cultural stereotypes of “masculine” and “feminine”.

However, there are biological drivers behind gendered behaviour in animals and humans. For example, testosterone plays a role in competitive, domineering and aggressive behaviour. Women have far less of it than men, but higher levels of oestrogen, which affect emotions.

These biological differences have resulted in a “division of labour”, which different societies have negotiated in different ways. This division causes certain expectations, which can be unfair at times or less suited to some people. Although these expectations are contestable, is it prudent to ignore them all?

Ben Gibran

