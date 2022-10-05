Forum: Bins designed for smoking areas already available

There are mainly two types of bin designs found in Singapore (Redesign bins to contain cigarette butts, Oct 3).

They may come in different colours or sizes. Some even come with sensors to indicate when they are full.

One design has a flat top and one has an ash tray for cigarettes built into the top.

The bin shown in the photo, with a flat top, was either placed in a non-smoking area, or placed wrongly in a smoking area.

The relevant authorities can be notified to either put a no-smoking sign in the area or place the correct type of bin there.

Chan Chuan Kong