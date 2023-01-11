Forum: Big businesses need to walk the talk on sustainability

I have come to value the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle. Sustainability has become a priority for me as I understand how society’s mindless consumption is destroying our planet.

The recent Christmas and New Year festivities left me feeling saddened, as I saw a complete disregard for the environment on so many counts.

Seeing big cosmetic brands and fashion houses that tout their commitment to social causes generate so much waste, in the form of free samples in unnecessary packaging that are impossible to reuse, is disappointing. I wish that these big brands that earn such large profits would take responsibility for the amount of waste they generate and try to address it.

Small businesses that focus on sustainability such as UglyFoods are closing down (Sad to hear grocer selling ‘ugly’ produce is closing down, Jan 9), but high-end cosmetic brands using so much plastic in the form of jars, containers and packaging continue to thrive. I wish businesses would walk the talk and try to address these issues, and that we as consumers would be more mindful of the brands that we buy from.

Priya Banerjee