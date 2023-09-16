Forum: Beware of malicious apps in pre-owned mobile phones

Apps which give remote control capabilities of mobile phones downloaded from unofficial sources are in the spotlight (Woman loses over $20k from credit card and bank accounts after downloading third-party app, Aug 18).

One area to pay attention to is pre-owned mobile phones.

Pre-owned mobile phones can be a potential conduit where malicious apps by scammers may be pre-loaded before the next person takes ownership.

While some companies conduct certification which provides some level of assurance that the pre-owned mobile phones have gone through a series of tests to ensure their quality, such certification is not regulated and is subjective in its checks and quality control.

A quick look at e-commerce websites such as Carousell shows the popularity of second-hand mobile phones among consumers.

Consumers who buy pre-owned mobile phones directly from end-users may run the risk of coming across malicious apps.

Such consumers can protect themselves by executing a hard reboot on the phone and setting it to its original settings by its manufacturers.

There are instructions on how to do this from official websites of manufacturers and it is not that difficult to do.

Tan Kar Quan